United Way now scheduling free tax preparation appointments

PITTSBURGH — The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s Free Tax Prep Coalition is now scheduling in-person appointments for the current tax season.

The service provides free tax assistance to qualifying residents across Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

The program is available to individuals earning up to $50,000 and households earning up to $70,000. Assistance is offered at various sites throughout the five-county region with morning, afternoon and evening time slots available through mid-April.

Taxpayers with incomes up to $89,000 can also complete their returns from home using United Way’s secure online software. This option provides an alternative for those who do not require in-person assistance.

The coalition relies on a significant volunteer network to provide these services. During the 2024 tax year, 350 volunteers prepared 9,257 tax returns both in person and through the online platform. These efforts generated $12.2 million in total refunds and saved clients an estimated $2.5 million in professional tax preparation fees.

Data from the previous tax year shows the program reached several high-need populations. Of the households served in 2024, 20% included a member with a disability and 27% qualified for the Earned Income Tax Credit, which is designed to support working adults. Half of all households assisted reported an adjusted gross income of less than $25,000.

The United Way has led the regional coalition for more than 15 years. Since assuming leadership in 2009, volunteers have prepared nearly 130,000 tax returns. In all, the work has resulted in a total of $212 million in refunds for residents and an estimated $29 million in saved preparation fees.

Schedule an appointment by clicking here or by calling the 211 resource helpline.

