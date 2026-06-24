United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania to invest $21M in human services

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania announced on June 22 investments of $21 million over the next three years to human services agencies.

These awards are the result of United Way’s recent multi-year grant funding process, where record numbers of community volunteers reviewed proposals from hundreds of nonprofits. The news also leads into the public phase of United Way fundraising campaign to raise $40 million for a new endowment in honor of its 100th anniversary in 2027.

“This $21 million investment is vital and needed now more than ever,” said Bobbi Watt Geer, United Way president and CEO. “The number of funding requests to United Way grew by 30% since our last multi-year grant cycle in 2023. This is a reflection of unprecedented needs our partner agencies are seeing in the community, often from people who have never sought help before.”

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