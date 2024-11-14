University Line construction will shut down 2 streets in Downtown Pittsburgh this weekend, PRT says

PITTSBURGH — University Line construction will shut down two streets in Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to Pittsburgh Regional Transit.

Sixth Avenue between Bigelow Square and Fifth Avenue and Centre Avenue at Washington Place will both be closed from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The construction is part of PRT’s University Line bus rapid transit project.

PRT’s contractor will have access to Chatham Square Garage and Mellon Service Center Garage.

PRT said that safety personnel will direct traffic.

