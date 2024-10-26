Crews to start establishing new traffic lanes in Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday

PITTSBURGH — Crews will start establishing new traffic lanes in Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit says lanes along Fifth and Sixth avenues are being reconfigured so they can accommodate expanded sidewalks and align with recently installed traffic signals. This work is part of PRT’s University Line Project.

This reconfiguration will eliminate some on-street parking, and valet zones will be relocated. PRT says no parking signs have already been posted.

Crews will work on this reconfiguration on weekdays starting Monday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The work will take about two weeks. While work is ongoing, safety personnel will direct traffic.

