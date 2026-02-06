University of Pittsburgh adds new boba, specialty drink location to campus

PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh students have a new place to gather and get something refreshing to drink.

Pitt Eats has opened Happy Boba at Litchfield Towers.

The location offers signature drinks and build-your-own beverage options, like milk tea, frappes, smoothies and slushies.

Drinks are customizable with different syrups, varieties of tea and boba, which are tapioca pearls.

“Student feedback has consistently shown a strong desire for specialty beverages and internationally inspired flavors, and Happy Boba delivers on both,” said John Longo, vice president of operations for Pitt Eats. “With the award-winning Eatery Food Hall located in Litchfield Towers, Pitt has already created one of the most dynamic dining destinations on campus. Happy Boba helps to complete that experience, giving students another reason to gather, recharge and spend time in this space. We’re grateful to the University of Pittsburgh for continuing to invest in dining as a core part of the student experience.”

Litchfield Towers is already home to Unwind, Pitt Eats’ custom coffee shop.

