University of Pittsburgh launches new Office of Sustainability

PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh officials recently announced the opening of a new Office of Sustainability in the Health Sciences.

With the University of Pittsburgh’s Office of Sustainability and the UPMC Center for Sustainability, the new office will represent both the university and the teaching-hospital system in the National Academy of Medicine’s Climate Collaborative. This reinforces Pitt’s commitments to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating climate-resilient infrastructure, while incorporating sustainability into health sciences education.

The new office will oversee sustainability efforts in Pitt’s six schools of the Health Sciences.

Michael Boninger, a physician-scientist who serves as chief medical sustainability officer at UPMC and associate dean for sustainability in the School of Medicine will lead these efforts. The office’s assistant dean is Noe Woods, an obstetrician/gynecologist and chair of Clinicians for Climate Action.

Pitt’s Sustainability and Climate Action Plan includes pursuing carbon neutrality by 2037.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group