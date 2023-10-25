University of Pittsburgh offering new grant for lower-income students

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh announced a new grant to provide lower-income students the financial help they need to graduate.

According to the university, the Pitt Finish Line Grant will give one-time, nonrenewable grants to eligible students with financial holds or unpaid balances.

“Earning a Pitt degree and wearing the cap and gown at commencement can be one of the proudest and most important days of one’s life,” said Chancellor Joan Gabel. “But we realize that some students encounter unexpected financial difficulty when they’re so close to the goal of graduation. The Pitt Finish Line Grant is our way of directing resources to those students who need them most and help ensure they graduate on time.”

The Pitt Finish Line Grant will be available to students starting in fall 2024.

