University of Pittsburgh opens 2 new concepts at The Eatery

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Eats announced it has opened two new concepts at The Eatery at the University of Pittsburgh.

One of the concepts is Kokumi, which features Asian, Middle Eastern and North African cuisine and specializes in halal-certified proteins. Menu items include pan-fried noodles, naan wraps, fried rice bowls and char sui pork.

“Kokumi is a reflection of the diverse community of students, faculty and staff we have here at Pitt,” Vice President of Operations Quintin Eason said. “We’re giving a number of students a taste of home that they couldn’t get elsewhere on campus. At the same time, we’re expanding the palates of others who are eager to try something new and flavorful that they might be nervous trying outside the campus environment.”

The second concept is the Briny Pickle. It is a corner deli concept with custom-made sandwiches on artisan bread, hearty soups and other delicatessen staples.

“The Briny Pickle is an opportunity to provide familiar comfort food that we can quickly prepare that isn’t burgers or pizza,” Eason said. “It goes further than a traditional sandwich station and further than a station that just does soups or salads. It is an authentic deli.”

The stations opened at the start of the spring semester, officials said.

