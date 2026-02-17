University of Pittsburgh will hold graduation at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh has announced its plans for this year’s commencement ceremony.

Pitt said the event will be held at Acrisure Stadium on May 3, starting at 3:30 p.m.

Graduation has previously been held at the Petersen Events Center and PPG Paints Arena, but university officials hope this move will allow more people to attend.

“This venue change will ensure every eligible graduate can participate and receive an appropriate number of tickets for their family and friends,” Pitt said.

Additional information will be sent to students who applied for graduation from the registrar’s office.

Students will need to register for the event by April 9.

