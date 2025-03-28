Unusually dry weather creating elevated risk of fires

PITTSBURGH — Have you heard us talk more about elevated fire dangers as of late?

We’ve seen several days this month with critically low humidity. So far there have been four days where the relative humidity has dropped to below 20% at some point during the day, which is a critical threshold for fire danger.

To give you some perspective, the previous three March months (March 2022-24) had three total days with the same criteria met. So, it has been unusually more common so far this spring. To dig even further, the average relative humidity this month has been around 30%, which is the lowest for March (to date) since 2021 (~29%).

It can also be tied to the lack of rainfall, with the rainfall deficit this month now approaching 1.5″. The good news? Those looking for a change in the pattern and the return of more persistent rain may get their wish by early April. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting the return of a wetter-than-average pattern across much of the Great Lakes region as we head into the early month. Get ready for April showers!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group