Upcoming strong winds continue common trend for Halloween

PITTSBURGH — Winds will become a little stronger tonight as the next storm system lifts out of the south, but it’s just an appetizer for what is to come.

Behind Thursday’s rain, wind gusts will ramp up on Halloween, including for trick-or-treaters.

Going back to 2000, we’ve seen our fair share of windy days on Halloween, which included wind gusts of over 40 mph in 2019 and wind gusts that exceeded 30 mph last year.

Winds this Friday will be quite persistent with steady winds of 10-20 mph most of the day, including gusts that could top 35 mph during the afternoon.

In addition to the damp ground and falling temperatures, winds will impact everything from loose outdoor decorations to Halloween parades during school. Winds will be even stronger across the higher elevations with gusts as high as 45 mph possible Friday afternoon and evening, where isolated power outages are possible.

Winds will finally relax this weekend as high pressure returns, but a lot of the beautiful leaves will have fallen by then!

