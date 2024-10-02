UPMC celebrates final steel beam being placed on Presbyterian tower construction project

PITTSBURGH — UPMC celebrated the progress of its new Presbyterian Hospital on Tuesday with a “topping off” ceremony.

The ceremony marked a construction milestone — the final steel beam was placed on the new 17-story building, ending a phase in the healthcare system’s largest construction project ever.

“We are fulfilling our promises to build healthcare of the future with the most advanced facilities, technologies patient-centered experiences, said UPMC President and CEO Leslie Davis.

A broom placed on the beam signifies the construction was done without loss of life. The evergreen symbolizes good luck for future occupates and continued growth with the environment.

The new hospital will have 636 all-private patient rooms and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2026. The hospital will also feature leading-edge operating rooms, rooftop gardens, family lounges, multiple dining options, an interfaith chapel and a parking garage.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group