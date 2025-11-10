UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh opens 2nd pediatric behavioral health walk-in clinic

PITTSBURGH — UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh has opened a second pediatric behavioral health walk-in clinic in collaboration with UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital, providing immediate care for children and teens up to age 18.

Located on the first floor of Children’s South, the new clinic offers a safe environment for young patients to receive expert mental health care. The clinic operates Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m., allowing for same-day care without an appointment.

“Mental health challenges among children and adolescents are rising, and families often struggle to find timely access to care,” said Abigail Schlesinger, M.D., clinical chief of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Integrated Care at UPMC Western and UPMC Children’s. “This second walk-in clinic provides an immediate, compassionate point of access for kids who need support right away.”

“The opening of our new behavioral health walk-in clinic represents an important step forward in supporting the mental well-being of our community’s children,” said Diane Hupp, president of UPMC Children’s Hospital.

UPMC Children’s also operates a pediatric behavioral health walk-in clinic at the main hospital in Lawrenceville. The clinics aim to provide early intervention, which can make a lasting difference in a child’s well-being.

Therapists and psychologists at the clinic offer behavioral health assessments and one-time interventions, along with referrals to additional resources.

In addition to the walk-in clinic, UPMC Children’s provides comprehensive behavioral health support through several initiatives, including clinical evaluators in the Emergency Department and integrated behavioral science psychologists in both inpatient and outpatient settings.

UPMC said that the walk-in clinic is not a substitute for Psychiatric Emergency Services and is not intended for children who may require hospitalization. Individuals experiencing an extreme mental health crisis can access care at PES in UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital or at the nearest hospital emergency department.

