UPMC facility in Pittsburgh’s Hill District loses dozens of toy drive donations due to leak

PITTSBURGH — A UPMC facility in Pittsburgh’s Hill District is asking for help after losing all donations collected so far in an annual toy drive due to a roof leak.

Staff of UPMC Matilda H. Theiss Health Center arrived at the practice on Friday morning to find a roof leak destroyed equipment, supplies and dozens of toys.

A UPMC spokesperson says it will take several weeks to clean up from the leak, perform repairs and replace equipment and supplies. Patients of the family medicine primary care practice are being moved to virtual visits where possible.

The practice is starting its toy drive over again. They’re accepting toys, hats, coats and gloves for children of all ages. For more information on how to help, email theisstoydrive@upmc.edu.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group