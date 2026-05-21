UPMC hosts inaugural Senior Health and Wellness Fair

PITTSBURGH — UPMC recently hosted its first Senior Health and Wellness Fair, offering free health care services and education on protecting against scammers.

The fair was held on Wednesday at The Village at Eastside on Penn Avenue in East Liberty.

The event provided local seniors with free dental care, health screenings and health classes. Attendees also received information on how to protect themselves from financial scams.

Thomas Washington Jr., program director at UPMC, emphasized the organization’s dedication to the well-being of seniors.

“We really care about seniors here at UPMC as a whole and their health and their care,” Washington said. “We want to do as many things as possible to present these opportunities for them.”

Leaders at UPMC expect to host the senior wellness fair at least once a year.

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