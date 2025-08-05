UPMC Magee faces potential unionization as 940 nurses prepare for NLRB-ordered ballot

PITTSBURGH — Nearly 1,000 registered nurses seeking to unionize at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital won a victory with the National Labor Relations Board’s decision to set a vote later this month.

The secret ballot vote on whether the 940 nurses will be represented by SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania will be held Tuesday, Aug. 19, and Saturday, Aug. 23, in an auditorium at the hospital in Pittsburgh, according to an order dated Aug. 1 from the NLRB. The vote will include full- and part-time RNs at the hospital, although no decision has been made on whether neonatal intensive care unit charged nurses or lactation consultants who also work at the hospital will be a part of the bargaining unit.

Nurses and SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania petitioned the NLRB on May 27, seeking to unionize the nurses at the hospital. UPMC, the nurses and SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania argued during a June hearing over whether RNs who serve as charge nurses could be excluded from the union if they spend more than 10% of their time as supervisors. NLRB didn’t agree with UPMC’s contention that they were statutory supervisors.

