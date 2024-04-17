UPMC opens new sports medicine clinic in Ireland

CORK, Ireland — UPMC has opened a new sports medicine clinic in Ireland.

The company has been in Ireland since 2006, with the newest sports medicine clinic being the sixth one in the country.

The new location in Cork will service people in southern Ireland, UPMC said.

“This partnership with Mardyke Arena UCC brings the advanced sports medicine and orthopaedic excellence of UPMC close to home for more people in Ireland,” said Joel Nelson, M.D., president of UPMC International. “The combination of research and medicine between two academic centers lends itself to developing new solutions and opportunities for people across Ireland, while working closely with the country’s public health system to meet the needs of those utilizing that avenue of care.”

The new center will provide physical therapy, postoperative and injury rehabilitation, concussion and hamstring services, performance analysis and will offer a range of UPMC Institute for Health classes.

“The opening of our new UPMC Sports Medicine Clinic is a testament to our commitment to delivering excellence in patient care in sports and exercise medicine,” said John Windle, general manager, Sports Medicine, UPMC Ireland. “Mardyke Arena UCC is known nationally and internationally as a center of excellence for sport and physical activity. We’re excited about adding world-class sports medicine services to this fantastic campus.”

UPMC is the official health care partner to the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) and the Gaelic Players Association (GPA).

