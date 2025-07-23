UPMC receives $65M donation to boost Presbyterian tower project

PITTSBURGH — UPMC announced a major philanthropic gift on Tuesday that’s boosting its new Presbyterian Tower.

Daniel G. and Carole L. Kamin donated $65 million to support the project, and in appreciation of the gift, the tower will be named in honor of the couple.

UPMC says the Kamin family’s donation will support its mission to mission to deliver life-changing medicine and innovative treatments

The tower is expected to open in early 2027 and enhance patient care with cutting-edge technology and modern facilities.

“The generosity of Dan and Carole and their family to this region and now to UPMC Presbyterian is truly inspiring and will have a lasting impact on the lives of countless patients,” said Leslie C. Davis, president and CEO of UPMC.

The Kamins are long-time UPMC supporters, through philanthropy and volunteerism. They’ve also made significant financial contributions to the Carnegie Science Center, Carnegie Museum of Natural History and Heinz History Center in recent years.

“We know this [donation] represents a leap forward towards a better tomorrow, to the benefit of patients who receive health care in the greater Pittsburgh area and beyond,” Carole Kamin said. “This facility will help the UPMC team achieve breakthroughs in medicine that will continue to attract and retain top talent.”

The Kamin Tower will be a 636-bed facility adjacent to the current UPMC Presbyterian. UPMC says it will feature leading-edge technology to improve the patient experience and transform the way health care is delivered in western Pennsylvania.

