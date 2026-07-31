UPMC Terrace opens at Pittsburgh International Airport

What is already one of the world’s most beautiful airports became even fresher and greener with Wednesday’s opening of the UPMC Terrace at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The 36,000-square-foot terrace in the arrivals level before security is designed as a place for reflection and gathering for travelers, greeters and other people at the airport. It’s one of the final touches on the $1.7 billion landside terminal, which opened for passengers last November.

The UPMC Terrace is “probably the most beautiful outdoor space at a U.S. airport and one that has been carefully designed to allow for a Pittsburgh/western Pennsylvania/Allegheny County experience,” said Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis.

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