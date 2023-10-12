Local

UPMC Urgent Care offering free drive-thru for flu shots

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

UPMC Logo (UPMC)

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPMC Urgent Care will be offering a free drive-thru flu shot clinic this weekend.

According to UPMC, the clinic will be offered at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry for adults and children ages four and up.

The first 50 people who get their flu shot at the clinic can get a pass for a free ice skating session during public skate at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the ice skating session following immediately after until 4 p.m.

Appointments aren’t required, UPMC said.

