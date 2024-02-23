UPS to cut sorting operations at facility near Pittsburgh, impacts 200-plus jobs

PITTSBURGH — UPS is closing some operations at its New Stanton facility in two months, according to a WARN notice the shipping giant filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry. Some 206 employees are impacted, almost all of whom are part time.

“We are reducing the package sorting operations at a few UPS facilities including New Stanton,” a UPS spokesperson confirmed to the Business Times via email on Wednesday. “The day sort at the hub will close, effective April 15, 2024. Our employees are extremely important to us, and we understand the impact this may have on their families. We will work with those who may be impacted throughout the process to provide support.”

Of the 206 employees, eight are full-time and the other 198 are part-time, the WARN notice said. New Stanton is about 35 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

