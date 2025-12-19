Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh prepares for annual toy drive, serving hundreds of local kids

PITTSBURGH — The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh is preparing to spread some holiday cheer.

Volunteers and Urban League employees spent Thursday sorting and organizing toys so they could be given to local families.

It’s part of the Urban League’s 31st-annual toy drive, with this year’s toys provided by Alcoa.

“Every child should experience joy and a gift,” said Mattie Woods of the Urban League. “So, this is an opportunity where several partners coming together to make sure that children can smile and feel great about opening a gift.”

Five hundred kids are supposed to get toys through the drive this year.

