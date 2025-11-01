U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club generates $288M in economic impact across Pennsylvania

OAKMONT, Pa. — The U.S. Open brought large crowds to Oakmont Country Club and a significant economic impact across Pennsylvania.

The United States Golf Association on Thursday announced that an independent report found the 2025 U.S. Open Championship at Oakmont Country Club generated $288.8 million in economic impact across the state.

More than $200 million of that money was in Allegheny County alone. An additional $88.7 million in economic activity was generated throughout the rest of the state.

One-third of tournament attendees were from Allegheny County, with 36% traveling from elsewhere in Pennsylvania and 31% from out of state.

The study also found the tournament supported 1,476 jobs.

“The 2025 U.S. Open showcased not only Oakmont’s enduring place in golf history, but also the powerful economic and community impact of bringing a global sporting event to western Pennsylvania,” USGA CEO Mike Whan said.

USGA says visitor spending accounted for $111.5 million of the total impact, with people staying in the region 2.8 nights on average and spending $1,195. Championship operations contributed another $119.2 million, resulting in more than $17 million in total tax impact statewide.

Jim Britt, vice president of sports events for VisitPITTSBURGH, says hosting the event proves the region is a premier destination for championship golf — but the impact spreads through the greater Pittsburgh area.

“The event’s economic impact reaches well beyond the course, benefiting local businesses, hospitality partners and communities across the region,” Britt said.

Oakmont Country Club will continue to host future national championships, including the 2033, 2042, and 2049 U.S. Opens. The 2025 championship was the first under the new anchor site model, which aims to deliver long-term investment and operational efficiency.

The USGA plans to return to Pennsylvania in 2026 with the U.S. Amateur at Merion Golf Club.

