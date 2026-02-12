Olympics

US snowboarder Chloe Kim misses out on third straight Olympic gold medal in halfpipe final

By WPXI.com News Staff
Milan Cortina Olympics Snowboard United States' Chloe Kim falls during the women's snowboarding halfpipe finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)
MILAN — Team USA snowboarder Chloe Kim missed out on Olympic history on Thursday.

Competing in the women’s halfpipe final, Kim finished with a best score of 88.00 to secure silver.

South Korean athlete Gaon Choi’s best score of 90.25 earned her gold.

Had Kim won the top spot on the podium, she would’ve been the first snowboarder to win gold in three consecutive Olympic Games.

Japan’s Mitsuki Ono won silver with a best score of 85.00.

