US snowboarder Chloe Kim misses out on third straight Olympic gold medal in halfpipe final

MILAN — Team USA snowboarder Chloe Kim missed out on Olympic history on Thursday.

Competing in the women’s halfpipe final, Kim finished with a best score of 88.00 to secure silver.

South Korean athlete Gaon Choi’s best score of 90.25 earned her gold.

Chloe Kim claims her THIRD career Olympic medal in the women's halfpipe! 🥈 pic.twitter.com/DiMJORWHk1 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2026

Had Kim won the top spot on the podium, she would’ve been the first snowboarder to win gold in three consecutive Olympic Games.

Japan’s Mitsuki Ono won silver with a best score of 85.00.

