U.S. Steel reports $5.6B in total economic impact for Pennsylvania during fiscal year 2024

U.S. Steel Corp. generated $5.6 billion in total economic impact for Pennsylvania during fiscal year 2024, according to a report released Friday.

The analysis, conducted by Parker Strategy Group, found the company supported 13,687 jobs across the state.

The $5.6 billion impact represents approximately 0.6% of Pennsylvania’s gross domestic product, or about $1 out of every $180 in the state economy. This figure marks a 55.6% increase in total economic impact since fiscal year 2022. The report also shows the company’s economic contribution equals roughly 11.8% of the state’s enacted 2024-25 General Fund appropriations.

U.S. Steel contributed $216 million in total local and state tax revenues during the fiscal year. On a per-resident basis, the company’s economic activity amounts to approximately $428 per Pennsylvanian.

The company supported 13,687 jobs statewide, a figure comparable to the full civilian labor force of a smaller Pennsylvania county. This total includes 3,462 direct employees. To support its operations, U.S. Steel worked with 980 suppliers based in Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania is where U.S. Steel was built and where we continue to invest,” U.s. Steel President and CEO David B. Burritt. “We are not just participating in Pennsylvania’s economy; we are helping to power it. A $5.6 billion economic impact reflects the steady foundation of our operations — jobs, suppliers and sustainable steelmaking that strengthens communities across the Commonwealth — alongside continued investment for long-term competitiveness.”

The company and its employees invested $4 million in Pennsylvania communities through charitable giving, service and local partnerships. These funds supported the Tree Pittsburgh Giving Grove orchard and the Woodland Hills High School fitness center revitalization. Other projects included playground improvements at Homeville Elementary in West Mifflin and student programs like the Steelers STEM program.

West Mifflin Mayor Chris Kelly said the company has historically supported local veterans and schools.

“Even before the U.S. Steel-Nippon Steel partnership, every year they would come ask, ‘What do you need?’” Kelly said. “U.S. Steel offered to build a stainless-steel pavilion, they help schools in the area with reading programs in partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins and have helped support local veterans’ programs.”

State Sen. Kim Ward (R-District 39), president pro tempore, said the industry is part of the identity of Western Pennsylvania.

“The partnership with Nippon Steel will not only transform the domestic steel industry as we know it, but more importantly, will leave no Pennsylvania workers behind,” Ward said.

A partnership with Nippon Steel is expected to modernize facilities and include at least $2.4 billion in investments for the Mon Valley.

Rick Siger, secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development, said the commitment will ensure that more than 3,400 employees continue to have access to union jobs.

“The Shapiro Administration is committed to advancing the Commonwealth’s steel industry and manufacturing sector, ensuring the economic foundations that have shaped our state for generations remain strong,” Siger said.

