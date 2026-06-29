U.S. Steel to spend $475M on Alabama plant expansion amid oil and gas demand

Pittsburgh-based United States Steel Corp. said it would spend $475 million to add to its existing tubular-steel plant in Fairfield, Alabama, one of the many billion-dollar investment projects the company has announced in the year since the Nippon Steel acquisition.

The U.S. Steel board of directors voted Wednesday to go ahead with a Quench & Tempering Line at the Fairfield Tubular Operations plant, which the company said will increase its capacity to make heat-treated steel for the oil and gas industry. That demand from the oil and gas industry, now and in the future, underlies the decision. U.S. Steel will also build a virtual reality training center at Fairfield.

The company expects to have the project completed and the line operational by the second quarter of 2029.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group