USA Today panelists again name Kennywood, Phantom’s for Readers’ Choice Awards

Kennywood and one of its coasters are again on the radar of USA Today experts as being some of the best attractions in the country.

Kennywood, the historic Pittsburgh-area attraction, is up for Best Theme Park Park in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The beloved park is up against some other big attractions, like Bush Gardens, Hersheypark, Dollywood, Knotts Berry Farm and various Disney parks.

A thrilling fan-favorite ride, Phantoms Revenge, is up for Best Coaster. It’s nominated against some unique rides, like Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Islands of Adventure, Wildcats Revenge at Hersheypark, Phoenix at Knoebels and ArieForce One at Fun Spot Atlanta.

Kennywood and Phantom’s Revenge were nominated in the same polls in 2024, placing eighth and third, respectively.

While expert panelists nominated Kennywood and Phantom’s Revenge, now it’s up to you to vote for them as your favorites.

Click here to vote for Best Theme Park

Click here to vote for Best Roller Coaster

You can vote once a day through April 21.

