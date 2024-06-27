Local

USPS announces Western Pennsylvania job fairs during July

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The United States Postal Service has announced it will be hosting 15 job fairs throughout Western Pennsylvania in July.

The postal service is looking to hire:

  • City Carrier PTF - $22.18 per hour
  • City Carrier Assistants (CCA’s) - $19.33 per hour
  • Rural Carrier Associate - $20.38 per hour
  • PSE Clerk - $20.48 per hour

The job fairs will be held at the following locations and times:

  • July 2 from
    • 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
    • New Castle Post Office
    • 435 S. Cascade Street
    • New Castle, Pa. 16108
  • July 9
    • 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
    • Glenshaw Post Office
    • 1541 Butler Plank Road
    • Glenshaw, Pa. 15116
  • July 10
    • 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
    • Irwin Post Office
    • 1101 Main Street
    • Irwin, Pa. 15642
  • July 11
    • 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
    • Johnstown Post Office
    • 111 Franklin Street
    • Johnstown, Pa. 15901
  • July 12
    • 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
    • Monongahela Post Office
    • 312 Chess Street
    • Monongahela, Pa. 15063
  • July 16
    • 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
    • Butler Post Office
    • 345 S. Main Street
    • Butler, Pa. 16001
  • July 17
    • 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
    • McKeesport Post Office
    • 850 Walnut Street
    • McKeesport, Pa. 15134
  • July 18
    • 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
    • Clarion Post Office
    • 626 Main Street
    • Clarion, Pa. 16214
  • July 19
    • 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
    • Pittsburgh Kilbuck Post Office
    • 1001 California Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, Pa. 15290
  • July 23
    • 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
    • Somerset Post Office
    • 201 N. Center Avenue
    • Somerset, Pa. 15501
  • July 24
    • 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
    • Ambridge Post Office
    • 1020 Merchant Street
    • Ambridge, Pa. 15003
  • July 25
    • 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
    • Latrobe Post Office
    • 811 Jefferson Street
    • Latrobe, Pa. 15650
  • July 26
    • 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
    • Pittsburgh East Liberty Post Office
    • 6360 Broad Street
    • Pittsburgh, Pa. 15206
  • July 30
    • 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
    • Canonsburg Post Office
    • 120 W. Pike Street
    • Canonsburg, Pa. 15317
  • July 31
    • 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
    • New Kensington Post Office
    • 501 Eleventh Street
    • New Kensington, Pa. 15068

