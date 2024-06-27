USPS announces Western Pennsylvania job fairs during July

PITTSBURGH — The United States Postal Service has announced it will be hosting 15 job fairs throughout Western Pennsylvania in July.
The postal service is looking to hire:
- City Carrier PTF - $22.18 per hour
- City Carrier Assistants (CCA’s) - $19.33 per hour
- Rural Carrier Associate - $20.38 per hour
- PSE Clerk - $20.48 per hour
The job fairs will be held at the following locations and times:
- July 2 from
- 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- New Castle Post Office
- 435 S. Cascade Street
- New Castle, Pa. 16108
- July 9
- 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Glenshaw Post Office
- 1541 Butler Plank Road
- Glenshaw, Pa. 15116
- July 10
- 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Irwin Post Office
- 1101 Main Street
- Irwin, Pa. 15642
- July 11
- 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Johnstown Post Office
- 111 Franklin Street
- Johnstown, Pa. 15901
- July 12
- 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Monongahela Post Office
- 312 Chess Street
- Monongahela, Pa. 15063
- July 16
- 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Butler Post Office
- 345 S. Main Street
- Butler, Pa. 16001
- July 17
- 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- McKeesport Post Office
- 850 Walnut Street
- McKeesport, Pa. 15134
- July 18
- 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Clarion Post Office
- 626 Main Street
- Clarion, Pa. 16214
- July 19
- 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Pittsburgh Kilbuck Post Office
- 1001 California Avenue
- Pittsburgh, Pa. 15290
- July 23
- 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Somerset Post Office
- 201 N. Center Avenue
- Somerset, Pa. 15501
- July 24
- 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Ambridge Post Office
- 1020 Merchant Street
- Ambridge, Pa. 15003
- July 25
- 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Latrobe Post Office
- 811 Jefferson Street
- Latrobe, Pa. 15650
- July 26
- 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Pittsburgh East Liberty Post Office
- 6360 Broad Street
- Pittsburgh, Pa. 15206
- July 30
- 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Canonsburg Post Office
- 120 W. Pike Street
- Canonsburg, Pa. 15317
- July 31
- 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- New Kensington Post Office
- 501 Eleventh Street
- New Kensington, Pa. 15068
