USPS announces Western Pennsylvania job fairs during July

PITTSBURGH — The United States Postal Service has announced it will be hosting 15 job fairs throughout Western Pennsylvania in July.

The postal service is looking to hire:

City Carrier PTF - $22.18 per hour

City Carrier Assistants (CCA’s) - $19.33 per hour

Rural Carrier Associate - $20.38 per hour

PSE Clerk - $20.48 per hour

The job fairs will be held at the following locations and times:

July 2 from

10 a.m. until 2 p.m.



New Castle Post Office



435 S. Cascade Street



New Castle, Pa. 16108

July 9

10 a.m. until 2 p.m.



Glenshaw Post Office



1541 Butler Plank Road



Glenshaw, Pa. 15116

July 10

10 a.m. until 2 p.m.



Irwin Post Office



1101 Main Street



Irwin, Pa. 15642

July 11

10 a.m. until 2 p.m.



Johnstown Post Office



111 Franklin Street



Johnstown, Pa. 15901

July 12

10 a.m. until 2 p.m.



Monongahela Post Office



312 Chess Street



Monongahela, Pa. 15063

July 16

10 a.m. until 2 p.m.



Butler Post Office



345 S. Main Street



Butler, Pa. 16001

July 17

10 a.m. until 2 p.m.



McKeesport Post Office



850 Walnut Street



McKeesport, Pa. 15134

July 18

10 a.m. until 2 p.m.



Clarion Post Office



626 Main Street



Clarion, Pa. 16214

July 19

10 a.m. until 2 p.m.



Pittsburgh Kilbuck Post Office



1001 California Avenue



Pittsburgh, Pa. 15290

July 23

10 a.m. until 2 p.m.



Somerset Post Office



201 N. Center Avenue



Somerset, Pa. 15501

July 24

10 a.m. until 2 p.m.



Ambridge Post Office



1020 Merchant Street



Ambridge, Pa. 15003

July 25

10 a.m. until 2 p.m.



Latrobe Post Office



811 Jefferson Street



Latrobe, Pa. 15650

July 26

10 a.m. until 2 p.m.



Pittsburgh East Liberty Post Office



6360 Broad Street



Pittsburgh, Pa. 15206

July 30

10 a.m. until 2 p.m.



Canonsburg Post Office



120 W. Pike Street



Canonsburg, Pa. 15317

July 31

10 a.m. until 2 p.m.



New Kensington Post Office



501 Eleventh Street



New Kensington, Pa. 15068

