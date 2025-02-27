USPS hosting job fairs across Pittsburgh-area in March

The United States Postal Service is hosting several job fairs in the Pittsburgh area in March.

USPS said it’s looking to hire motivated and dynamic people.

Immediate openings are looking to be filled for the following positions:

City Carrier PTF - $22.13 per hour

City Carrier Assistants (CCA’s) - $19.33 per hour

Rural Carrier Associate - $20.38 per hour

PSE Clerk - $20.48 per hour

Mail Handler Assistant - $19.02 per hour

Here’s a list of the job fairs being held across Western Pennsylvania:

Mar. 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Uniontown Post Office

47 E. Fayette St.

Uniontown, PA 15401

Mar. 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Irwin Post Office

1101 Main St.

Irwin, PA 15642

Mar. 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh Kilbuck Post Office

1001 California Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15290

Mar. 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Butler County Career Link

112 Hollywood Dr.

Butler, PA 16001

Mar. 11 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Aliquippa Post Office

517 Franklin Ave.

Aliquippa, PA 15001

Mar. 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Sharon Post Office

120 Shenango Ave.

Sharon, PA 16146

Mar. 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh Kilbuck Post Office

1001 California Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15290

Mar. 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

McKeesport Post Office

850 Walnut St.

McKeesport, PA 15134

Mar. 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Washington Post Office

153 Jefferson Ave.

Washington, PA 15301

Mar. 21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh Kilbuck Post Office

1001 California Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15290

Mar. 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Erie Sort and Delivery Center

2108 E. 38th St.

Erie, PA 16515

Mar. 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Youngsville Post Office

39 Railroad St.

Youngsville, PA 16371

Mar. 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Clarion Post Office

626 Main St.

Clarion, PA 16214

Mar. 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh Kilbuck Post Office

1001 California Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15290

