USPS hosting job fairs across Pittsburgh-area in March

The United States Postal Service is hosting several job fairs in the Pittsburgh area in March.
USPS said it’s looking to hire motivated and dynamic people.
Immediate openings are looking to be filled for the following positions:
- City Carrier PTF - $22.13 per hour
- City Carrier Assistants (CCA’s) - $19.33 per hour
- Rural Carrier Associate - $20.38 per hour
- PSE Clerk - $20.48 per hour
- Mail Handler Assistant - $19.02 per hour
Here’s a list of the job fairs being held across Western Pennsylvania:
Mar. 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Uniontown Post Office
47 E. Fayette St.
Uniontown, PA 15401
Mar. 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Irwin Post Office
1101 Main St.
Irwin, PA 15642
Mar. 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh Kilbuck Post Office
1001 California Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15290
Mar. 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Butler County Career Link
112 Hollywood Dr.
Butler, PA 16001
Mar. 11 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Aliquippa Post Office
517 Franklin Ave.
Aliquippa, PA 15001
Mar. 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Sharon Post Office
120 Shenango Ave.
Sharon, PA 16146
Mar. 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh Kilbuck Post Office
1001 California Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15290
Mar. 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
McKeesport Post Office
850 Walnut St.
McKeesport, PA 15134
Mar. 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Washington Post Office
153 Jefferson Ave.
Washington, PA 15301
Mar. 21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh Kilbuck Post Office
1001 California Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15290
Mar. 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Erie Sort and Delivery Center
2108 E. 38th St.
Erie, PA 16515
Mar. 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Youngsville Post Office
39 Railroad St.
Youngsville, PA 16371
Mar. 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Clarion Post Office
626 Main St.
Clarion, PA 16214
Mar. 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh Kilbuck Post Office
1001 California Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15290
