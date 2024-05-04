Ex-Steelers OL claims Mike Tomlin is on the Hot Seat

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not won a playoff game since 2016, and urgency around the organization has continued this offseason as the team looks to exhaust all options to win that game in 2024. But could that even mean that Mike Tomlin might have to put up or shut up this season?

Willie Colon, former Steelers offensive lineman and analyst on FS1 made that exact point on Friday and believes that Tomlin is legitimately on the hot seat if he can not win a playoff game this upcoming season.

“I love Mike Tomlin, but this is, I have to officially say, he’s on the hot seat. And when you talk about his overall record, you talk about in 17 seasons, he has an eight and 10 playoff record, only four seasons with playoff wins and he’s had some bona fide teams even with Ben Roethlisberger. The issue with Mike Tomlin right now is he wins games he’s supposed to win, but loses games he shouldn’t lose,” Colon said on the Craig Carton Show. “I’m saying to myself, well, who are the Pittsburgh Steelers? Are they the bullies, or ae they the dweebs right now? If you lost to the Patriots and the Cardinals, you look like the dweebs.”

