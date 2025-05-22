USPS reminds customers to check, maintain their mailboxes during National Mailbox Awareness Week

The United States Postal Service is reminding customers to inspect, maintain and upgrade their mailboxes to ensure safe, secure and efficient delivery.

The reminder comes during National Mailbox Awareness Week.

“Customers’ mailboxes are the first point of contact for receiving birthday cards, letters and important documents,” said Acting Postmaster and CEO Doug Tulino. “A well-maintained mailbox helps to ensure that every package and parcel makes it to its intended destination safely and efficiently.”

Mailbox care tips from USPS:

The Postal Service annually calls attention to Mailbox Awareness Week because of the wear and tear that occurs to mailboxes throughout the year. Some of the typical activities homeowners may need to do include:

Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door.

Repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or has started to peel.

Remounting a loosened mailbox post.

Replacing or adding house numbers

