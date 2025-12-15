USPS says it’s ready for the busiest week of the year; shipping deadlines approaching

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The United States Post Office says it’s ready for its busiest week of the entire year. To get mail to loved ones, USPS said mail must be shipped by the below dates:

Dec. 17 — USPS Ground Advantage service

Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail

Dec. 18 — Priority Mail

Dec. 20 — Priority Mail Express

“If you’re sending packages in the Pittsburgh region, to other customers or relatives in the Pittsburgh region, get them in this week,” said Mark Wahl, a spokesperson for USPS. “The important tips are know how much it weighs, where it’s going to, and when it needs to be there.”

Wahl says updated technology will hopefully improve operations.

“Over the past four years we’ve installed more than 620 processing machines across the country, so we went from the ability of processing 66 million packages a day to 80 million today. So we are ready,” said Wahl.

Post Office locations nationwide will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. All Post Office locations will be open, and regular mail delivery will resume on Friday, Dec. 26, and Friday, Jan. 2.

USPS suggests checking with your local Post Office for specific hours, which can be found here.

