VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System announces infrastructure upgrades to its Pittsburgh-area facilities

The VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System announced planned infrastructure upgrades to modernize its facilities and improve veteran access to medical services.

These projects include a 14,500-square-foot renovation, an expansion of the Emergency Department and security enhancements across local campuses.

The improvements are funded through a record $4.8 billion nationwide investment for fiscal year 2026. This federal funding is part of the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program, which focuses on repairing and modernizing health care department facilities across the United States.

The upgrades at the University Drive location focus on improving veteran access by moving administrative offices to upper floors. This relocation allows for the remodeling of clinics on lower floors. VAPHS is completely renovating 14,500 square feet of space to support services including physical therapy, neurology and vascular care. This project also includes updated finishes and systems to create more efficient facility spaces.

At the Heinz Campus, the health care system is installing backup emergency generators in buildings that currently lack them. These upgrades are designed to ensure that critical systems, such as heating, cooling and pharmacy operations, remain functional during power outages. Additionally, the system’s radio communication equipment is being replaced to provide reliable operational coverage across all campuses.

The Emergency Department expansion involves structural, electrical and mechanical system upgrades to increase patient capacity. The renovation is designed to provide medical staff with clear sightlines to patient beds and enhance the triage process for faster service. Other security measures being implemented include the installation of stronger gates and barriers, along with moving water supply equipment to meet Pennsylvania Safe Drinking Water Act standards.

Russell E. Lloyd serves as the interim executive director of the VA Pittsburgh Health care System. He emphasized that the facility improvements are central to the organization’s mission of serving veterans.

“Upgrades to our facilities, equipment and infrastructure will translate into even better care for Veterans and this funding gives VAPHS an exciting opportunity to move that mission forward,” Lloyd said. “Delivering exceptional care to Veterans is at the heart of what we do and these projects will help us continue to make meaningful progress.”

These local projects coincide with several national VA initiatives launched since Jan. 20, 2025. On a national level, the department has opened 33 new health care clinics and offered more than 1.9 million appointments outside of normal operating hours. The VA also reported processing a record three million disability claims during the fiscal year ending Sept. 30.

Broad administrative efforts have also addressed national benefit delays. The VA has reported a 63% reduction in the nationwide backlog of veterans waiting for benefits since the start of the year. Furthermore, the department stated it has eliminated the backlog of veteran families waiting for VA health care across the country.

VAPHS plans to begin these improvement projects during the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. Veterans seeking more information can contact Shelley Nulph at 412-822-3536.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group