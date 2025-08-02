WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Crews blocked off part of a Wilkinsburg street Friday because a building is starting to collapse.

The building is near the corner of Wood Street and South Avenue, not far from the East Busway.

The building is vacant, and the roof is starting to cave in on itself.

Crews from Duquesne Light Company were working to de-energize the building for safety reasons Friday afternoon.

Vacant building in Wilkinsburg blocked off as roof begins to cave in

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group