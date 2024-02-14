Valentine’s Day Lovebirds: National Aviary celebrates dove hatching, bird couples

PITTSBURGH — This Valentine’s Day, love is in the air, right alongside the birds at the National Aviary.

The National Aviary is using the holiday to celebrate their lovebirds and the recent hatching of a chick.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a Luzon Bleeding Heart Dove chick joined the flock at the National Aviary. The species is named for its unique chest plumage that resembles a bleeding heard.

The National Aviary said they plan to post all of their favorite bird couples on their social medias throughout the day, including cranes, pigeons and Red-Horned Bills.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group