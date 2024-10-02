Valley High School closed Wednesday after shots fired in community

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Valley High School in the New Kensington-Arnold School District will be closed Wednesday after shots were reportedly fired in the community.

The school district posted on its Facebook page that New Kensington-Arnold police responded to shots fired in the community shortly after school on Tuesday.

The post said unidentified juveniles fled the scene and have not been identified.

The school closed due to the “uncertainty surrounding this incident,” the post continued.

The Northern Westmoreland Career & Technology Center is also closed due to this incident.

