A vehicle caught fire on the Parkway West Sunday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash on Interstate 376, according to the Green Tree Volunteer Fire Company. Crews worked to clean up the crash for about an hour.

A 911 dispatcher said no injuries were reported.

