Person taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in West Mifflin, officials say

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in West Mifflin on Saturday, officials say.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says first responders were called to the 4300 block of Kennywood Boulevard at 5:18 p.m.

Police on scene tell Channel 11 that a person was hit by a vehicle. They were taken to a hospital, though their condition was not immediately available.

West Mifflin police advise that the northbound lanes of Kenywood Boulevard are closed between Glenn Street and Hoffman Boulevard.

The public is told to avoid the area near the Speedway.

Channel 11 has a crew on scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

