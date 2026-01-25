Vehicle crash in Pittsburgh connected with shots fired in Edgewood, police say; 2 men hospitalized

A vehicle crash in Pittsburgh on Saturday is believed to be connected to a shots fired incident, according to police.

Allegheny County 911 was notified at 4:25 p.m. of shots fired on Town Centre Drive near South Braddock Avenue in Edgewood, Allegheny County police say.

Shortly afterward, Pittsburgh police were notified about a vehicle crash at Penn and Braddock avenues.

Police arrived and, inside one of the vehicles, found two men with gunshot wounds to their legs. Medics took them to a local hospital in stable condition.

Preliminary information shows both men were shot while in their vehicle on Town Centre Drive, police say. They then fled in their vehicle to Pittsburgh, where they caused a crash.

Channel 11 crews on scene saw about four vehicles that appeared to be involved in the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

