Vehicle crashes into building in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — One person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Penn Hills.

Members of the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company say they were called to the crash at the 2500 block of Universal Road Sunday morning.

A single vehicle had crashed into a house.

Officials say the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries but had to be taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The front of the vehicle was heavily damaged and part of the vehicle’s bumper came off.

The house sustained moderate structural damage. Penn Hills Code Enforcement was called to investigate.

Penn Hills police officers are working to figure out what caused the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group