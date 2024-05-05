SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle smashed through a garage door in Shaler Township on Sunday.
PHOTOS: Vehicle crashes into garage in Shaler Township
Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to the intersection of Babcock Blvd. and Green Hill Road at 5:16 p.m.
The crews were trying to remove the car from the door of Jeff Critchlow’s Towing.
At this time, there are no reported injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group