Vehicle crashes into garage in Shaler Township

By WPXI.com News Staff

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle smashed through a garage door in Shaler Township on Sunday.

PHOTOS: Vehicle crashes into garage in Shaler Township

Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to the intersection of Babcock Blvd. and Green Hill Road at 5:16 p.m.

The crews were trying to remove the car from the door of Jeff Critchlow’s Towing.

At this time, there are no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

