Minivan crashes into UPMC Shadyside hospital in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A minivan crashed into UPMC Shadyside hospital in Pittsburgh on Friday morning.

The crash happened at the building along Centre Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

The van went about 20 feet inside the medical building, which is attached to the hospital.

Emergency dispatchers tell Channel 11 that one person was taken to a hospital from the scene, but the extent of their injuries is unclear.

The van was eventually removed and towed away from the scene.

UPMC police are handling the investigation. We’ve reached out for more information and are waiting to hear back.

