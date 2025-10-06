Van drives into home, breaks through wall in Mount Pleasant Township

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A van collided with a home in Mount Pleasant Township on Sunday.

According to the Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the 2400 block of School Street around 7:19 p.m. for reports of an occupied vehicle that had hit a structure.

First responders arrived to find a van and significant damage to a home, officials say.

The department posted pictures on social media, showing the front of the van through a hole in the side of the home. Bricks and cinder blocks were scattered around.

Officials say the van’s driver was not injured.

Crews stabilized the van and removed the driver before stabilizing the home.

