Section of I-79 reopens after vehicle fire

UPDATE: The vehicle fire on I-79 has been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic, according to PennDOT.

____________

ORIGINAL STORY: A vehicle fire on Interstate 79 northbound is causing lane closures between the Neville Island Bridge and Mt. Nebo Road.

A PennDOT camera shows the car on the shoulder of the road.

This is a developing story. Check back with us for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group