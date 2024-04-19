Local

Section of I-79 reopens after vehicle fire

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Car fire A PennDOT camera shows a car on the shoulder of I-79 after catching fire.

UPDATE: The vehicle fire on I-79 has been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic, according to PennDOT.

____________

ORIGINAL STORY: A vehicle fire on Interstate 79 northbound is causing lane closures between the Neville Island Bridge and Mt. Nebo Road.

A PennDOT camera shows the car on the shoulder of the road.

This is a developing story. Check back with us for updates.

