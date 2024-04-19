Section of I-79 reopens after vehicle fire

UPDATE: The vehicle fire on I-79 has been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic, according to PennDOT.
____________
ORIGINAL STORY: A vehicle fire on Interstate 79 northbound is causing lane closures between the Neville Island Bridge and Mt. Nebo Road.
CAR FIRE on I-79 Northbound between the Neville Island Bridge and Mt Nebo. All Lanes Blocked. #WPXITraffic #PittsburghTraffic #WPXI https://t.co/5mPFseci4x pic.twitter.com/QwElm0ZyfF— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) April 19, 2024
A PennDOT camera shows the car on the shoulder of the road.
This is a developing story. Check back with us for updates.
