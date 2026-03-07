Vehicle flies off road, crashes into sign outside church in Murrysville

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A dramatic social media video shows the aftermath of a crash along busy Route 22 in Murrysville. Now, a church congregation is left to pick up the pieces after its sign was destroyed.

If you follow the tire tracks to the top of the hill outside Calvary Lutheran’s churchyard, its sign sits completely destroyed.

“It’s hard for me to comprehend how somebody could do that and miss all this except for hitting our sign,” property manager Joe Gulaskey said.

Staff at the church say a preschool class was set to have recess outside on Thursday afternoon.

Thankfully, the rain kept them inside, safely hidden from what happened just outside their windows.

Video of the scene on Thursday shows a car coming from School Road, flying into the church’s sign, throwing bricks and plastic everywhere on the hillside. No one was hurt, according to the staff.

Gulaskey said this is now the second time he has had to replace the shattered sign in the past few years.

“It was a couple of years ago, it got taken out by somebody,” Gulaskey said.

Murrysville police department said officers are not yet complete with the police report and consider the crash an active investigation.

It is still unclear how the car came off the road, but the church staff told Channel 11 the driver was able to walk away on their own.

The church staff says it could take a few days, maybe even a few weeks, to get the sign fixed, but they are already in the process of doing so.

