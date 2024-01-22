Vehicle slams into house in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle slammed into a house in Ross Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers and firefighters were called to the 200 block of Holly Hill Drive at 6:10 p.m. on Sunday.

The vehicle appears to have crashed right into the front door. Its front was through the wall and into the house.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

