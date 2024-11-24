Vehicle stolen from home, crashed in Ellwood City; police searching for suspect

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — Someone stole a vehicle and crashed it into another vehicle in Ellwood City.

Ellwood City Police Department were called to the crash at the 1200 block of Lawrence Avenue at 11:20 p.m. on Friday.

Officers believe someone stole a set of keys from a house and took off with the vehicle before crashing it.

After the crash, the ran away on foot. Police are still looking for them.

Multiple other vehicles have been rummaged through in the area. Investigators said this happened after 10:30 p.m.

Residents in the city’s West End area are asked to check their cameras to see if they have footage of anyone trying to break into vehicles or houses.

Anyone with helpful information is asked to contact the Ellwood City Police Department non-emergency line at 724-656-9300.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group