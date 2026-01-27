Vehicle stuck in sinkhole caused by water main break in Pittsburgh’s Strip District

PITTSBURGH — A vehicle is stuck after a small sinkhole formed due to a water main break in Pittsburgh’s Strip District neighborhood.

The break is on 29th Street, right near the intersection of Penn Avenue.

On Sunday, a water main break was reported in the same area. Pittsburgh Water stated that they would repair the pipe once the water was shut off.

The road will be closed until further notice. Crews will be on scene making repairs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

