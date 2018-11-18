Family's snow turkey a cool Thanksgiving greeting

OIL CITY, Pa. - A Pennsylvania family didn't let a snowfall dampen their Thanksgiving plans.
Instead, the appropriately-named Snow family created a giant snow turkey in their yard.
Royanna Snow and daughters Brooke and Britynn took Thursday evening's snowfall in Oil City and created a frosty ode to Thanksgiving, The Derrick reported.
"Every year, we try to do something fun," Snow told The Derrick. "Since it's right before Thanksgiving, we decided to do a turkey."
The Snow family's winter art creations have been featured before by their town. In 2015, the family created a Lady Liberty snow figure.
