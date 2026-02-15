Verona police ask for public’s help finding fugitive accused of fleeing traffic stop

VERONA, Pa. — The Verona Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a fugitive.

Verona police say they’re searching for Joseph Fisher of Pittsburgh following an incident at the GetGo parking lot Sunday.

Fisher reportedly fled a traffic stop and gave officers a relative’s identity to keep from being arrested.

Investigators discovered Fisher’s true identity after he was released, police say. He’s reportedly been a fugitive since Jan. 14, when he escaped the Renewal corrections center following a robbery conviction.

Fisher is now charged with flight to avoid apprehension, escape and false ID to law enforcement, police say.

Anyone who knows Fisher’s location is urged to call 911.

